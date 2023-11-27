A pair of golden boots worn by David Beckham during his 100th appearance for England are expected to sell for thousands when they go to auction next week.

The boots were specially made to mark the former England captain's 100th cap against France in a friendly in March 2008.

Northamptonshire-based auctioneers Graham Budd Auction has estimated a value of between £8,000 and £10,000 for the boots.

The left tongue is inscribed with "ENG vs FRA 26.03.2008", and each boot is embroidered with St George's Cross, and features the initials of Beckham's family, including his wife Victoria and his children Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

The boots feature embroidered details, including the names of Beckham's children Credit: Graham Budd Auctions

England lost the game 1-0, and Beckham was booked in the 39th minute.

It is thought that the boots have already attracted interest from around the world, and could sell for more than the estimate.

Sir Bobby Charlton's shirt from 1964 is also up for sale Credit: Graham Budd Auctions

The auction starts on 5 December and will feature other sporting memorabilia including an England shirt worn by the late Sir Bobby Charlton in 1964, and a World Cup winner's medal from the 1938 World Cup.