The England legend said the Freedom of Northampton was "humbling".

Rugby icon Courtney Lawes has joked that he "needs to get some sheep" after finding out he will be awarded the freedom of his home town.

The Northampton Saints star will be given the ceremonial honour in Northampton in December after calling an end to his glittering England career.

The 34-year-old gained more than 100 caps for his country but announced his retirement after the World Cup in October.

Reacting to the news that he will be granted the community accolade, Lawes said: "It's a huge honour and not many people get to be recognised like this.

"Your career flies past you and before you know it you're getting towards the end of it.

"I'm proud to have achieved enough to be recognised like this, I'm really grateful.

"It's really cool, a really kind of humbling thing to be awarded, so it'll be a good day for me and my family."

Courtney Lawes in action. Credit: Northampton Saints

Freedom of a town or city is an ancient honour which is now symbolic, but it used to allow "grazing rights" for freemen.

"Apparently I can take my sheep through the town centre now," Lawes said.

"I just need to get some sheep, but if I ever need it, it's there baby."

Lawes moved to Northampton at a young age and grew up in the St James and Duston area.

He has risen through the ranks to play over 250 times for his local team, becoming a Northampton hero.

The Freedom of Northampton is Lawes' second recent local accolade after he was given an ICON award at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards earlier in November.

Chantelle Cameron Credit: ITV News Anglia

He will be given the award in December alongside fellow local sportsperson and boxer Chantelle Cameron, who narrowly lost her highly-anticipated rematch against Katie Taylor on Saturday.

"It's great to have someone like Chantelle representing boxing," Lawes said.

"It's great to have two different representatives and sports doing well and representing the town on an international stage.

"She'll be reeling from her last fight, but she did herself proud."

