People living near the edge of one of the fastest eroding coasts in Europe have been warned not to stay in their homes overnight - as four more homes face demolition.

L etters have been sent to householders living in Hemsby on the Norfolk coast after storms at the weekend battered their stretch of coastline, destroying a road leading to their homes.

Thirty-five properties have been left stranded with no way of getting vehicles in or out and four homes are being inspected by surveyors to see if they are structurally unsafe and need to be demolished.

Residents are even being offered extra fire safety advice as there is no way emergency services can now reach their location.

People in the area told ITV News Anglia on Monday about the terrifying moment they saw the road collapse.

The road leading to 35 homes lies collapsed on the beach Credit: ITV News Anglia

An emergency meeting is being held to advise residents of what Great Yarmouth Borough Council described as "an extremely high risk of collapse".

Letters sent to people living nearest to the sea warn: "It is our view that for your own safety, your property should not be occupied, especially overnight as further cliff falls are now imminent."

The letter warns that people should remove septic tanks, oil tanks and gas canisters because of the risk of pollution to the beach should they fall into the sea.

The council said it recognised that it was an "extremely upsetting" time for people living in the area.

Homes in the dunes at Hemsby near Great Yarmouth Credit: ITV News Anglia

It said it was providing support in the shape of a public meeting and advice on getting government grants to help in the crisis.

The council has closed the access road in the Marrams to both pedestrians and vehicles and is warning of the risk of further collapses.

Community marshals have been visiting people to offer welfare support.

One house in the area is up for sale Credit: ITV News Anglia

Councillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "The welfare of residents and safety of the public is our paramount responsibility.

"Our teams have been checking on people to see if they require assistance with shopping, medicines, pets etc. If anyone is vulnerable we will do all we can in terms of targeted interventions.

"And it is vital that people realise it is not safe to use the road, either on foot or by car."

People in the area have spoken of their anger that more money has not been provided to protect their coastline.

A banner that reads 'shame on you' in Hemsby. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A housing team is visiting the area as people come to terms with what the council called "the prospect of more homes being lost to the sea".

Senior council officers and members are also due to meet with Hemsby Parish Council and the Save Hemsby Coastline group to keep them abreast of developments.

Mr Smith added: "As a community we have to consider how we best adapt to the erosion in what is one of Europe's most dynamic stretches of coastline."

The council said it was a complex process because the road, the land, the homes, and services such as water and utilities were privately owned and it needed to work with all parties involved to work out the best solutions for people living there.

It said due to the problems the lack of access to properties would cause the emergency services, residents who chose to remain in their homes would be offered additional fire safety advice over the coming days.

