It was the Christmas cock-up that first drew criticism and even derision - but has now gone down as an "inspirational" piece of publicity.

When the quiet Fenland town of March discovered its Christmas tree was leaning heavily to one side, locals were initially scornful.

But as word of the wonky tree spread, drawing national headlines and even spots on ITV's Good Morning Britain and Sky News, those critics have begun to look at things from, well, a different angle.

"It's brought a lot of attention to the town," one lunchtime shopper told ITV News Anglia. "It's put March on the map."

The tree in the centre of town leans to one side, as if it is being blown by a stiff wind - leading some to suggest it is the Fenland equivalent of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

Locals have quickly embraced the publicity and have been posting pictures of their own trees at a jaunty angle.

The tree cost the town council just over £3,600 and it was not until it was being put up that it became apparent there was a problem.

Local people said they had learned to love the tree Credit: ITV News Anglia

Town clerk Sarah Lemmon said: "When it arrived I received a call from the tree surgeon to say this year it was a little bit wonky.

"I [thought] 'this is fine, don't worry' - as long as it's structurally sound and you can set it ok and it is not going to topple.

"It started off with lots of negative feedback and criticism and trolling but I think now the majority of people love our tree."

David Dabbs commented on the town's Facebook page: "Brilliant inspirational piece of promotion for our town.

"Will inspire visitors to visit March much more than if it was precisely perpendicular."

Others suggested it was setting a trend and the tree should always be wonky from now on.

March town clerk Sarah Lemmon, left, and Exchange restaurant owner Nicky Hemsley are among those to get behind the tree as a town landmark. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The off-kilter tilt of the tree did not stop thousands turning out to see the lights switched on.

Nicky Hemsley, who runs the nearby Exchange restaurant, has even been inspired to create a Tipsy Tree cocktail to celebrate the attention the tree has been getting.

She said it was a needed fillip after a difficult year during building work in the town.

"It means a lot to the town; there's been a lot of work this year with the rejuvenation and it's impacted the businesses.

"So the fact that we've got this amazing wonky tree just lets us side-step and appreciate quirkiness and hopefully it's put March on the map and will bring people into town."

The Tipsy Tree cocktail created in tribute to the tree Credit: ITV News Anglia

