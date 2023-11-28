Police are investigating what they describe as a "serious incident" in a town.

Cordons have been put up outside a house in Exning Road in Newmarket after officers were called at 9.55am on Tuesday.

Suffolk Police said two men had been arrested but declined to give any more details.

Four police cars and two vans could be seen outside the property while a large tent was also put up outside.

Police said further updates would be released soon.

This story will be updated.

