Astonished police pulled over an uninsured driver in a battered Smart car after spotting the vehicle driving through a city.

Cambridgeshire Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the driver was pulled over when officers noticed considerable damage to the vehicle.

Pictures show scratches all over the car, the bonnet hanging off and duct tape on the left headlight.

They said: "Any guesses as to why we stopped this?"

Police said that the offside wing mirror was "pretty much the only part of the car that wasn't defective".

They said an immediate prohibition order was issued.