Van bursts into flames after collision with bus carrying school children on A47 in Cambridgeshire
Police have released dramatic images of a crash involving a bus carrying school children and a van.
The van burst into flames after the crash, but no serious injuries were reported.
The accident happened at around 5:30pm on Monday (27th November) on the A47 between Thorney Toll and Guyhirn in Cambridgeshire at the junction with Black Drove.
Officers from Cambridge Police's Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Ambulance Service helped at the scene.
Fire crews tackled he fire before a recovery operation took place to remove the vehicles that were blocking the road.
The vehicles were removed from the road at around 9:30pm and Highways England have been assessing the damage to the road. It remains fully closed.
An investigation is underway and police are appealing for dashcam footage.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...