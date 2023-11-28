Police have released dramatic images of a crash involving a bus carrying school children and a van.

The van burst into flames after the crash, but no serious injuries were reported.

The accident happened at around 5:30pm on Monday (27th November) on the A47 between Thorney Toll and Guyhirn in Cambridgeshire at the junction with Black Drove.

Firecrews tackle the flames after the crash Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Officers from Cambridge Police's Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Ambulance Service helped at the scene.

Fire crews tackled he fire before a recovery operation took place to remove the vehicles that were blocking the road.

The van was destroyed in the blaze Credit: Cambs Police

The vehicles were removed from the road at around 9:30pm and Highways England have been assessing the damage to the road. It remains fully closed.

An investigation is underway and police are appealing for dashcam footage.

