The winner of the Great British Bake Off 2023 has announced his next big baking project is likely to be his own wedding cake.

Matty Edgell, 28, was crowned the winner of series 14 of the Channel 4 programme on Tuesday after wowing judges Dame Prue Leith, 83 and Paul Hollywood, 57, with his showstopper cake.

The PE teacher from Peterborough beat fellow amateur bakers Dan and Josh in the final.

The trio were tasked with a choux pastry signature, a sticky technical challenge and a celebration cake showstopper.

Matty revealed in his exit interview that he had proposed to girlfriend Lara during a recent holiday to Italy and said: "I am not sure what’s next for me, but my next big baking project is making our wedding cake.

"I am just going to keep enjoying it."

In a handwritten letter which he shared via the Great British Bake Off's official social media account he wrote: "It's difficult to put into words how grateful I am for this experience.

"Spending the summer baking in a tent is something I will never forget and it's taught me so much about myself."

"I am so thankful to the other bakers (and [sign language interpreter] Daryl) for making this an experience of a lifetime. The support, the laughs, all of it! Thank you so much!"

Matty currently works as a PE and science teacher at Hampton College in Peterborough but his win is likely to lead to new opportunities for him in the kitchen.

On the show, the judges spoke about Matty’s journey to the final and Dame Prue Leith said: “I have never met a more cheerful, smiling uncomplaining and willing baker.

“He was just having such a good time, learning as much as he could, taking on board everything either of us said.”

Paul Hollywood said that Matty “got better and better and better”.

“If you are going to smash it you do it in the last challenge, and that is exactly what he did,” he said.

“That chocolate cake was one of the best chocolate cakes I have had for a long, long time.”

Matty watched the final at home with his fiancee Lara and his friends and family.

“It was a lovely evening we had some bubbles to celebrate and needless to say I made some bakes,” he said.

“I have kept the trophy hidden away in a box in the loft, but I think it will have pride of place in the dining room from now so everyone can see it.”

He added: “Without a shadow of doubt I was the official underdog throughout the series so I think everyone was surprised when I made it to the final and then won it, including me.”

