Suffolk Police has referred itself to a police watchdog as investigations continue into the murder of a woman.

The body of a woman in her 40s was found in a property on Exning Road, Newmarket, at around 9.55am on Tuesday, 28 November.

A 47-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and were both taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 38-year-old has been released and will face no further action but detectives have been given an extra 12 hours to question the 47-year-old.

Following previous contact at the address, Suffolk Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as per standard procedure, according to a police spokesman.

A police cordon remains at the scene and extra officers will be on patrol in the area.

The force is asking anyone on Exning Road on 28 November between 8.30am and 9.30am, in particular drivers of vehicles with dash-cameras fitted, to contact them.

Witnesses should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 101.

