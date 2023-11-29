Big music names and worldwide stars will be coming to a park in Bedfordshire for a live concert next summer.

The Bedford Summer Sessions is taking place in Bedford Park on 28 June and every day from 4 July until 7 July.

Performers taking part are Welsh singing icon Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, 90s band James, and singers Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Jess Glynne.

Acts also include DJ Pete Tong, who will perform alongside an orchestra for his Ibiza Classics, as well as Johnny Marr who was guitarist for The Smiths.

Nile Rodgers who is taking part in the first-ever Summer Sessions lives gigs at Bedford Park, Bedford, in summer 2024. Credit: ABI SKRYPEC

Speaking about Pete Tong, Peter Taylor, co-founder of event organiser Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We can't wait to deliver a weekend of world-leading live entertainment at the park and dance fans are in for a real treat with this show."

It is the first time Bedford Park has hosted the Summer Sessions live gigs after previous shows in the town's Victorian Park were run under the name of Bedford Park Concerts.

The Summer Sessions live concerts are coming to Bedford Park in Bedford for the first time next summer. Credit: ABI SKRYPEC

Founded in 2013, Summer Sessions shows are also held across the UK in Chepstow, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Plymouth, Southampton and Stirling.

For more information search @smmrsessions on social media or visit www.smmrsessions.com

