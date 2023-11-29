The family of a woman who had just begun her 'dream job' have paid tribute to her after she died in a car crash on the way home from work.Lucy Leahy, 23, who lived with her partner in Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire was driving home when her car was involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger pickup between Bozeat and Wollaston on Friday.

Her family, including parents, twin sister, two older sisters and her partner have all paid tribute to her as well as releasing a photograph through Northamptonshire Police.Her mother, Claire Shakespeare, said on behalf of the family: “We are all devastated by this immense loss and kindly request privacy as we deeply mourn Lucy’s untimely departure and try to cope with the passing of our cherished daughter, sister, and partner.“Lucy was eagerly awaiting news that she had passed her final chartered accountancy exams. This significant accomplishment was confirmed just three days after she died.“We were enthusiastically anticipating celebrating this achievement, marking the end of Lucy’s challenging five-year journey to become a chartered accountant.”They also thanked members of the public and the emergency services, as well as those who cared for her at the scene of the collision.The incident took place when the driver of a black Ford Ranger pickup travelling southbound towards Bozeat collided with the driver of a silver Ford Mondeo car and then Ms Leahy's Citroen, both travelling in the opposite direction.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

