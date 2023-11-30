Play Brightcove video

Officers were called to the house in Exning Road in Newmarket on Tuesday.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman, in an incident now being investigated by the police watchdog.

Police entered a property in Exning Road in Newmarket, Suffolk at 9.55am on Tuesday and discovered the body of a woman.

A woman aged in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olubunmi Abodundee, 47, of Exning Road, Newmarket, has been charged with murder.

A 38-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and will face no further action.

Mr Abodundee has been remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the force's response as officers had been called to the address earlier.

Suffolk Police referred itself to the watchdog as per standard procedure, it said.

Police are continuing their investigations and a cordon remained in place on Exning Road on Thursday.

Suffolk Police continue to ask anyone that was on Exning Road on Tuesday between 8.30am and 9.30am to contact them, in particular drivers of vehicles with dashcams fitted.

