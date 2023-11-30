A schoolboy has been sentenced for stabbing a teenager to death on his way home from school in an attack that police said took just seven seconds.

Rohan Shand, who was known as Fred, was stabbed to death outside the Cock Hotel on Harborough Road in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton, on 22 March.

A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of murder.

At Northampton Crown Court on Thursday the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was handed a sentence of 13 years, minus the 248 days he has already served on remand.

The judge, who said the boy would serve the sentence in a "secure place", described the stabbing as “a brazen and shocking attack leading to the senseless death of a young man”.

Following the boy's conviction in August, Fred's father Rohan Shand Sr said that "justice has prevailed".

A second boy, now aged 17, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter but admitted possession of a knife and was also sentenced on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the attack escalated from a feud that began two days earlier, between friendship groups from different schools.

Play Brightcove video

Fred had been walking from school when the boy found him, having already gone to his school looking for him.

After finding him, he pushed him backwards into a tree and then stabbed him once in the chest, causing catastrophic blood loss, before fleeing.

Police said the entire incident was over in just seven seconds.

Members of the public followed the defendant to a house where he tried to hide, allowing police to track him down.

Armed officers turned up and found the 15-year-old hiding in an attic room after being told “the guy who did it is still in the house”.

Two knives, one with Fred’s blood still on it, were found at the property, along with discarded clothing and mobile phones.

Flowers were left at the scene over the days that followed the stabbing. Credit: PA

Fred's family had described the schoolboy as "truly our pride and joy".

Ahead of his funeral in May, they said: “Fred was a loving and kind person, who was respectful to people of all ages.

"He was also such a witty person who knew exactly what to say or do to put a big smile on our faces and was just a fun person to be around."

Both defendants had denied murder, with the younger defendant admitting manslaughter.

Police and forensics investigators examining the scene in the aftermath of the stabbing. Credit: PA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know