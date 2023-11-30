A predatory sex offender who repeatedly assaulted women on a train by pretending to fall asleep has been jailed for more than four years.

Adriano Repetti targeted passengers on the route between London and Cambridge, looking for lone women he could sit beside, trapping them beside the window.

He would then pretend to fall asleep and while doing so reach out and touch his victims, said British Transport Police, which described his actions as "a clear pattern of deviant and predatory behaviour".

He was caught after one of his victims texted police while he was sitting next to her, saying: “I have no idea where to report this to but some guy is touching me on the train”.

Repetti, of Manor Way, Fulbourn, was jailed at Inner London Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by touching.

He also received a seven-year sexual harm prevention order that stops him from sitting near lone women on any form of public transport in the United Kingdom. If he breaks those conditions, he will be sent back to prison.

At about 7.30pm on the August bank holiday, Monday 28 August, Repetti targeted a woman on a train from Cambridge to Kings Cross station.

He started to touch her and ignored her when she asked to leave her seat.

She texted British Transport Police on 61016 to report the attack, and police contact handlers took a description of Repetti, and video sent by the woman.

Half an hour later, British Transport Police officers met the train at Kings Cross station, where they arrested Repetti.

As Repetti was arrested, another woman came forward to say that he had also assaulted her on 19 August, and a police investigation revealed that Repetti had targeted women throughout July and August.

On 22 July, Repetti targeted a 25-year-old woman who took a photo of him as she left the train and sent it to British Transport Police.

On 23 August 2023, Repetti sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman on the train to Kings Cross, who reported it to officers at the station.

Detectives believe that Repetti is likely to have committed other offences and have urged other victims to come forward.

Det Con Mark Luker said: “Repetti’s predatory actions have traumatised his victims and they have all been deeply affected.

Despite this, they were brave enough to come forward to police and, thanks to their testimony, a dangerous sex offender is now behind bars."

