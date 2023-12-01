The A14 in Suffolk has been closed eastbound at the Orwell Bridge after a vehicle conducting a survey on the bridge broke down.

The key route was closed overnight and had been due to reopen at 6am following the completion of survey work.

But a piece of machinery being used to inspect the bridge has broken down, causing the works to overrun and forcing the closure of the bridge during Friday's rush hour.

The road has been closed eastbound between junction 55 near Washbrook and junction 57 near Nacton.

Traffic has been building up on surrounding routes as drivers search for diversions.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The closure remains in place due to unforeseen circumstances with a piece of machinery that has broken down.

"The machine was being used as part of the bridge maintenance and is unfortunately, unable to be moved at this time.

"Contractors are working hard to arrange for the machine to be recovered from the site as soon as possible."

