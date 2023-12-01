Play Brightcove video

Watch Andy Ward's full interview with Norwich City co-owners Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones.

Joint majority shareholder Delia Smith said fans frustrated at the club's stagnating form "have no idea" what it takes to run a football club, after tough questioning at Norwich City's annual general meeting.

The celebrity chef criticised what she described as a small section of "whingers" and urged all supporters to get behind the team as the club approached a busy period of festive fixtures.

She and other co-owners Michael Wynn-Jones and Mark Attanasio had faced close questioning from fans angry at the club's inconsistent form, which has seen them slump to 14th in the Championship after a bright start to the season.

"If we were to support our team a bit louder and a bit better, they [the players] might feel more confident than they do with all the booing.

"The majority are not impatient, the majority understand the hard work that goes into it, what happens behind the scenes and all of that.

"I forgive them, because they are passionate people, but they have no idea. They have no idea what goes into keeping a football club going [as] self-funding."

