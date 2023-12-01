The parents of a man who was stabbed to death in Wellingborough five years ago today say their lives have been a "total nightmare" ever since that tragic night.

Shane Fox was 26 years old when he died from a knife wound to the chest while walking to his flat on the Hemmingwell Estate in the early hours of December 1st, 2018.

Five years on, Northamptonshire Police is appealing to the public again to help them catch Shane's killer, who may still be out there.

Ian and Caroline Fox hope the appeal could jog someones memory of that night and help with the investigation.

Shane Fox was 26 years old when he died from a knife wound to the chest while walking to his flat on the Hemmingwell Estate. Credit: Family handout/Northamptonshire Police

Ian said: "One day you're happy, you're carrying on as normal, everyday life, looking forward to Christmas, looking forward to holiday, but then you get that news that your son has been murdered and everything just stops."

Shane’s brother was also injured in the attack and has been devastated by the loss of his brother, with the pair having become increasingly close in the months before the murder.

Caroline said: "It's just everything. It's waking up in the morning knowing he's not here. Every day is the same. You know, you're missing someone at the dinner table, you're missing them coming through the door, birthdays, no mother's day card. Awful."

In the months following Shane’s murder, Northamptonshire Police made four arrests in connection with the investigation, and a further two in the summer of 2022, but charges have yet to be brought against anyone.

In May 2019 independent charity Crimestoppers offered £10,000 for information leading to the conviction of his killer – a reward that in June last year was doubled to £20,000.

The force is still seeking to trace a potential witness, who was captured on CCTV walking past the Well Café near Nest Farm Crescent at about 1.55am on the night.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury of the Major Crime team at the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), has spoken of the difficulty of this investigation and why they have not been able to find who killed Shane five years on.

CCTV captured a potential witness walking past the Well Café near Nest Farm Crescent at about 1.55am on the night. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

He said: "The difficulty with the investigation is around the complexity of what happened that night. It was very isolated. There was only one key witness that night that saw the offence.

"There are complexities around what the offender did after the offence, the information that came through, the investigation that was conducted around then to try and explore all of those avenues.

"It's just a complex case that revolves around the forensic side of things.

"We want people to talk to us. I'm certain there is somebody out there that knows something. That there is information out there that people aren't willing to share."

Northamptonshire Police made six arrests in connection with the investigation, but charges have yet to be brought against anyone. Credit: ITV Anglia

This year would be the fifth Christmas without their son.

Ian said: "People come in at Christmas [saying] 'You alright yeah happy Christmas.' Whatever. How can it be a happy Christmas?"