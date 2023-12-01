A group who left a man with 'catastrophic' head injuries after attacking him in a home have been found guilty.

On 2 April, Ben Williams, 32, Tamara Matthews, 23 and Leonard Davis, 23 forced their way into a house in Wake Road, Eastgate, Peterborough and attacked a man.

Williams used a claw hammer to repeatedly attack the victim, in his 30s, around the head, causing an internal bleed on his brain.

During the attack, the victim called 999 stating people had broken into his home and were attacking him before the line went quiet and all was heard was the sound of hammer strikes against the victim and abuse being hurled at him.

When police arrived, Matthews could be seen attacking the man but when confronted by police, she said the victim had been 'beaten to death' but she had nothing to do with it.

Police found the man laid on a bed with “catastrophic” head injuries.

Matthews was arrested at the scene and Williams and Davis' were tracked to Norwich station after fleeing the scene. They were also arrested.

Following a two week trial at Cambridge Crown Court, a jury returned a guilty verdict of attempted murder for Williams.

The jury found Matthews, of Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, not guilty of attempted murder, but guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Davis, of Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, denied attempted murder but admitted GBH with intent, which was accepted in court.

Detective Constable Lauren Easton said: “This was an extremely vicious attack believed to have been over an incident involving family members of Matthews’, which left the victim with a brain haemorrhage, bruising and swelling to his face and arms, as well as lacerations to his scalp.

“While not fully recovered, he is lucky to be alive and that he managed to call 999 and alert us to the intruders in his house.”

Sentencing will take place at Cambridge Crown Court on 2 February.