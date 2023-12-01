The family of a woman who was killed in a two-car crash have paid tribute to her.

Eleanor Joy Williamson, 79, was a passenger in a silver Kia Sorento that crashed with a silver Ford Fiesta coming in the opposite direction on the A16 near Peterborough.

The car in which she was travelling was going westbound on the road between Peterborough and Crowland when the crash happened at about 6.10pm on Friday, 24 November.

Mrs Williamson, of Silkstone Common, near Barnsley, died at the scene.

Her family said: “Joy, as she was known to one and all, leaves her husband of 57 years, three children and six grandchildren.

“She wore many different hats during her life, working for the American airforce at Mildenhall and had been involved for many years in education in the Barnsley area.

“Joy was also active in the equestrian world and was a member of a number of brass bands.

“In retirement, she took up photography at a competitive level and was always active and delighted in supporting her family in their education, hobbies and employment. She also loved travel and driving.”

The driver of the Sorento, a 79-year-old woman from near Spalding in Lincolnshire suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the silver Fiesta, a 33-year-old man from Sawtry in Cambridgeshire, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. He remains there in a critical condition.

Cambridgeshire Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the crash.

