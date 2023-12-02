A bridge used as a key route in Suffolk has reopened after inspection work.

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich was closed on Friday morning after equipment used during overnight works broke down.

There were traffic delays as the eastbound carriageway was closed between Copdock and Nacton.

The inspection vehicle - which is as big as a lorry - lost power while the platform was extended under the bridge's surface. It's hydraulic unit had failed.

A replacement vehicle had to travel from Teeside in North Yorkshire and arrived at 7pm.

The bridge was reopened on Friday night.

National Highways thanked drivers using the A14 for their patience.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know