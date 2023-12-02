Football fans have been urged to get "United at Christmas" with the release of their club's new charity festive single.

League One Cambridge United are raising money for the club's charitable foundation, which supports projects in the community.

The song was written and recorded by lifelong U's fan Simon Cragg and his daughter Lucy, with a video featuring players from the men's and women's teams, including James Brophy, George Thomas, Elias Kachunga and Fejiri Okenabirhie.

The singer-songwriter said he wanted to tell something of the Christmas story in the song's lyrics, which describe "Just two on a road holding each other tight, and a floodlight shining on a dark holy night."

"But I also wanted to communicate something of what it means to be part of a football club - we come for the football, but a club is so much more than that.

"It’s a community, it’s a family, it brings people together, and it can have a massive impact on a city we are proud so of.

"In the highs and lows of football, we are United by so much. Hence the chorus, which ends: United at Christmas, United we stand, United when our dreams don’t quite go to plan."

United at Christmas will be played at half-time of Saturday's Emirates FA Cup Second Round tie against Fleetwood Town.

It will also be performed by the duo live at the Carols Under the Abbey Lights Carols Concert and Christmas Market, which takes place on 20 December.

Singer-songwriter Simon Cragg and his nine-year-old daughter Lucy perform the song together. Credit: Cambridge United

Cragg said he was delighted the club had decided that the song, originally written just for the carol concert, would be released as a charity single.

"The club does an unbelievable amount for people in this community, and it feels great to be able to do something to highlight some of that work and raise some money," he said.

"I was even more amazed when they agreed to record a music video with my daughter and with players from the men’s and women’s teams.

"This is a unique opportunity - we think, but are ready to be proved wrong - that this is the first original Christmas song to be released by a football club.

"Other clubs might have re-recorded a classic Christmas hit, but we hope this might be the first and it that sense, it is personal to the club.

He added: "Certainly there’s no other song that talks about an ‘Amber army of angels’."

