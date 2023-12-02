A man, a woman and a child were injured when they were hit by a car that did not stop.

They had been crossing the road at the junction of Chaffron Way and Strudwick Drive in Oldbrook, Milton Keynes, when they were hit just after 1.30pm on Friday.

The white or silver-coloured car did not stop and travelled towards Grafton Street.

It is believed the car exited Oldbrook from Strudwick Drive.

The man aged 39 had a broken left ankle and broken wrist. The woman, 35, and child had less serious injuries. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigating officer PC James Holmes said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also urge anybody who may have captured the incident on dash-cam to please get in touch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know