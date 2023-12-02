Three members of the same family have been sentenced, two jailed, after starting a mass brawl involving knives.

It led to a man in his 20s needing emergency amputation to save his life after he was attacked by a machete.

Abdul Saqib, 22, Adbul Aqib, 25, and Abdul Jaman, 46, targeted a group of revellers during an evening Eid celebration in the Bury Park area of Luton in July 2021.

Their attack sparked a large-scale brawl, in which people armed themselves with weapons.

Five people required hospital treatment for stab wounds and head injuries.

The court trial heard how Saqib, disguised in a balaclava, armed himself with two two-feet long machetes and charged towards the revellers, stabbing a man in the thigh.

He then stabbed another man in the back.

A few moments later, he was confronted by a member of the public, who he stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

Saqib used such force that the knives were found deformed.

His brother Aqib and the pair’s uncle, Jaman, were also seen in mobile phone footage attacking the group by punching and throwing wooden pallets.

The victim who needed an emergency amputation said in a statement read out in court on Friday: “For over two years, I’ve not been able to sleep. I wake up scared because I see people with knives in my dreams.

“This has changed my life forever and has affected me in so many ways. Even in my sleep I can’t escape what has happened to me.”

Abdul Saqib, 22, of Claremont Road, Luton, was jailed for 15 years.

Abdul Jaman, 46, of Williton Road, Luton, was sentenced for two-and-a-half years.

Abdul Aqib, 25, of Claremont Road, Luton, was given a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, described the attack as "ferocious".

He said: “As a result of the deplorable and unprovoked actions of Saqib alongside his followers Aqib and Jaman, the victim not only has to overcome the trauma of being violently attacked, but also come to grips with an injury that has no doubt changed the course of his life.

“There is nothing that could ever justify such violence on a day that is supposed be a celebration and coming together of communities.

"We hope the jail terms handed to these thugs act as a warning to anyone else in our community that the consequences of using a knife will be severe."

