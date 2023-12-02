Staff at an RSPCA animal home are on the hunt for a new home for a dog they think looks like the Star Wars character Chewbacca.

The stray is being looked after at Danaher Animal Home in Braintree in Essex after being handed in by a local council.

Staff said when they first saw the Shih Tzu poodle cross they could not believe how much he looked like the Star Wars character.

As a result, they have christened him Chewie.

Sam Garvey, general manager at the centre, said: “The poor boy’s fur was really matted all over and he did look in a sorry state - but he had this really uncanny similarity to Chewbacca.

“He’s only about six years old and he is quite a nervous little boy and - like his namesake - a little bit grumpy as well."

Given that he was so matted, Chewie has since had a haircut to make him more comfortable.

Chewbacca badly needed a trim and is looking neater now Credit: RSPCA

Staff said he would need to be in an adult-only home with no other dogs or cats.

Further details about Chewie are available on his adoption page.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know