Woofing Wookie-likey dog who looks like Chewbacca is searching for new home with RSPCA

Chewie, left, has been rechristened by staff at an RSPCA centre because of his resemblance to Star Wars character Chewbacca. Credit: RSPCA/PA.
Staff at an RSPCA animal home are on the hunt for a new home for a dog they think looks like the Star Wars character Chewbacca.

The stray is being looked after at Danaher Animal Home in Braintree in Essex after being handed in by a local council.

Staff said when they first saw the Shih Tzu poodle cross they could not believe how much he looked like the Star Wars character.

As a result, they have christened him Chewie.

Sam Garvey, general manager at the centre, said: “The poor boy’s fur was really matted all over and he did look in a sorry state - but he had this really uncanny similarity to Chewbacca.

“He’s only about six years old and he is quite a nervous little boy and - like his namesake - a little bit grumpy as well."

Given that he was so matted, Chewie has since had a haircut to make him more comfortable. 

Chewbacca badly needed a trim and is looking neater now Credit: RSPCA

Staff said he would need to be in an adult-only home with no other dogs or cats.

Further details about Chewie are available on his adoption page.

