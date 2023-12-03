Funding for lifeguard duties at some of the country's busiest beaches could be cut as part of the council's effort to make £1.5m in savings.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has said it could drop its £58,678 subsidy for the RNLI posts at the town’s beach, as well as those at Gorleston and Hemsby, as part of a range of cuts as it seeks to plug a growing deficit.

The authority has conducted a comprehensive review of its spending ahead of predictions it could face a gap of more than £4m in funding by 2026.

Carl Smith, leader of the council, said “everything is on the table” and warned that there are still “more difficult decisions to be made” but it is hoped these actions will help balance the books.

Following a public consultation, the authority is also looking to cut the level of council tax support available from 91.5% to 80% for working-age people, although a £200,000 hardship fund will be created instead.

Gorleston beach near Great Yarmouth is also at threat of having it's lifeguard funding cut. Credit: PA images

Mr Smith said: “We looked at everything and a lot of work has gone into it. Hopefully, we can hit the target we are looking for.

“But we will need to continue to make more savings the following year so there are still more difficult decisions to be made.”

Some of the biggest savings proposed through operational changes include cutting roles that have been vacant for 12 months if the duties have been carried out effectively by remaining staff members (£188,376).

As well as the £58,678 subsidy it pays to the RNLI, £90,285 in parish council grants for parks and open spaces could also be dropped.

It hopes to make £132,000 in savings through re-purposing two of the North Drive bowling greens and it will look to lease out Gorleston’s putting green.

Charges and fees, such as garden waste bin collection, could also increase to make an extra £120,000 in additional income.

A change in the amount of business rates the council retains could generate more than £300,000.

The saving measures will be discussed at a cabinet meeting next week before the final decision is made at a full council meeting on December 14.

