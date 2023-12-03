The Lynx Effect? Farmer's fragrant fix for feisty fighting rams

Play Brightcove video

The smell of Lynx Africa might be something most people associate with teenage boys - but one sheep farmer has discovered it has a powerful effect on her flock too.

Sam Bryce, who farms on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, has found a quick squirt of the spray is just the job for calming her warring rams.

Tempers can flare when rams Cash and Casper are reunited at the end of breeding season.

Now though, a quick spray of Lynx Africa tends to calm the situation down - as she demonstrated to ITV News Anglia.

Ms Bryce hit on the solution after consulting a social media group for women farmers called "Ladies Who Lamb UK".

She said: “I asked on the group and the reply was 'spray them with Lynx - and it has to be Africa Lynx'.

"Spray them in that, pen them up again and then let them out and you’ll have no problems."

Despite initially being doubtful, Ms Bryce gave the suggestion a go - and found it worked.

Sam Bryce gives the rams a squirt of Lynx Africa Credit: ITV News Anglia

"The Lynx Effect" became famous as a phrase following a series of adverts showing women being apparently overpowered by the scent - a notion which has since dated badly.

The effect on Ms Bryce's sheep however seems to be quite the opposite.

She said: "It's like an off switch.

"You don't have to put much on - just spray the fleece - and rams stink so it doesn't hang around for long, but it's long enough to break that mindset of them sorting each other out and [confronting each other] which they get up to."

Ms Bryce took up sheep farming as a hobby on the Norfolk-Suffolk border after investigating violent crime with Essex Police for 20 years.

Just before lockdown, she decided to start breeding sheep, so advice online became a lifeline.

She is now among a growing number of sheep farmers who are using the body spray to help with their rams.

“This was told to me by some of the other ladies and there are several of us doing it right across the country and I think even the world now,” she added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know