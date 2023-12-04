R am raiders smashed into a town centre building society to steal part of the cash machine in the early hours.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called to the building in Newmarket at 4.50am on Monday after raiders used a JCB telehandler to prise the cash machine free from the Nationwide Building Society.

It is the latest in a series of raids in the region, but police said it was too early to say if the Newmarket theft was linked to others in Cambridgeshire.

Part of the machine was loaded into a Luton-style van, which made off in convoy with a white Mercedes A Class towards Cambridgeshire.

The JCB was left behind in the High Street.

Suffolk Police said there were believed to be four suspects, all dressed in dark-coloured clothing and wearing balaclavas.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

The raid is the latest in a series of similar attacks in the region.

There have been three linked attacks in Cambridgeshire in the space of five weeks, with police revealing last week that two further raids had been thwarted during the same period.

Police in Suffolk said they were keen to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage from the Newmarket area between 4.30am and 5.15am on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 69861/23.

