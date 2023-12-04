Two escaped reindeer which caused delays on a dual carriageway have been recaptured and returned to their Santa's grotto.

The animals wandered away from the Christmas attraction on the Elveden Estate in Norfolk and ended up on the nearby A11 near Barton Mills.

They strayed on to the road and then off again, causing traffic disruption and forcing the main road in and out of Norfolk to be closed by police on Sunday afternoon.

Efforts to catch the animals, which also involved officers from Suffolk Police, were paused overnight and resumed on Monday, with the animals captured by 12.05pm.

A spokeswoman for Elveden Estate said: “We knew where they were last night but obviously we were losing the light so we didn’t want to spook them any more so we left them overnight.

“Their owners came back this morning and after several hours they managed to coax them back to them.”

She added: “They brought another reindeer with them, and with food, but it took a long time.”

