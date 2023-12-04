A registered sex offender attended children's birthday parties, despite being banned from doing so.

Jason Coe, 48, was ordered not to have any contact with girls under 16 in July 2019 - alongside other restrictions in a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

But four months later, he attended a social event where he knew there would be children.

Overall, he went to at least seven social gatherings in Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire where he knew children would be present.

Three of them were children's birthday parties.

The first children's birthday party was in Peterborough in March 2020.

He then attended a barbeque in July 2021,

another birthday party in January this year,

a gathering at the end of January or beginning of February,

a third children's party in June,

and finally, a barbeque in July.

At the barbeque this July, an adult discovered Coe was a registered sex offender and contacted police.

Coe, of Swan Street, Alcester, Warwickshire, admitted seven breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He was jailed for a year.

DC Claire Cummings said: “Coe was fully aware of the requirements of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and these gatherings would represent breaches. He simply chose to ignore it."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah's Law.

