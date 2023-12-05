Two brothers have been jailed for just under 10 years in connection with the death of a dad-to-be who died from one punch to his neck.

Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdillahi, 35, from Milton Keynes, died after he was attacked on 11 July last year in the city on Towan Avenue, Fishermead.

Ali Dahir, 35, of Linton Road, Barking, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, at Luton Crown Court yesterday.

Ali Dahir, 35, from Barking, who has been jailed for one count of manslaughter. Credit: Thames Valley Police

His brother, Ahmed Dahir, 34, of Porthleven Place in Milton Keynes, was given a three-year jail sentence.

After a trial, heard earlier this year, a jury found Ali Dahir guilty of one count of manslaughter.

Ahmed Dahir was also found guilty of one count of assisting an offender and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Ahmed Dahir, who was found guilty of one count of assisting an offender and one count of perverting the course of justice. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Ali Dahir punched the victim in Towan Avenue at about 12:40am and according to reports started an argument with the father-to-be inside a flat. Their differences were reconciled though during the evening.

The pair left the flat together to go to the shops, but once outside Ali Dahir delivered a heavy punch to the victim on the right side of his upper neck.

Mr Abdillahi, who was due to become a father for the first time around the time of the attack, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Chf Insp Nicola Underhill of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: "No sentence will bring back Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdillahi, however Ali and Ahmed Dahir have now been convicted and sentenced in relation to Mr Abdifatah’s death.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Abdifatah’s family and friends, who have shown such dignity throughout the investigation and trial.

"This case demonstrates the danger that one punch can do. Be in no doubt that one punch can kill someone, even if that is not your intention. Please think before you act."

