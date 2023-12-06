League One strugglers Cambridge United have confirmed the appointment of Neil Harris as their new Head Coach.

It's a homecoming of sorts for the 46-year-old who started his playing career at nearby Cambridge City before he was sold to Millwall in 1998.

It was at The Den where Harris really made his name, going on to become the club's record goalscorer and also managing them.

His managerial career has also seen him have spells at Cardiff City and Gillingham.

Harris, who was sacked by the Gills in October, has signed an 18-month contract at the Abbey Stadium.

He replaces Mark Bonner who was dismissed by the U's last month after nearly four years in charge.

Harris' first game will be against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

"I am super excited and really pleased to be here. It's a brilliant project in motion here," Harris said. "I just want to come and add some value to that."

"I have always had an affinity with Cambridge but the players here have some brilliant attributes that suit the way I want to play."

Majority Owner, Paul Barry, added: "This has been a quick but also a thorough process. Over the last week we have spoken to several different candidates, and we are appointing Neil after three separate interviews held over many hours."

