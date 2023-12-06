Play Brightcove video

PC Lewis Marks borrowed a bike before taking down a fleeing drug dealer

A quick-thinking police officer borrowed a bike from a member of the public before chasing down and crashing it into a drug dealer who was attempting to flee.

PC Lewis Marks hopped on two wheels to catch up with Sean Prosser, 28, after a tip-off that he had been involved in a drug deal that had taken place near Commercial Street in Northampton on 23 August.

After PC Marks had to abandon his patrol car, he was able to continue pursuing Prosser on the borrowed bike across Becket's Park before unseating him and making an arrest.

Footage released by Northamptonshire Police shows the moment he got off the bike and ran it into the absconding dealer, before then returning the bike to its owner.

"I caught him - I wouldn't have caught him without your help. Really appreciate it," PC Marks says in the footage, as he shakes the man's hand.

Prosser was found in possession of a large quantity of cash and phones with messages related to drugs supply on them. A CT scan the next day also identified a plugged Kinder egg toy case which contained wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Prosser was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, escaping from lawful custody, acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court to three years and eight months in prison.

Beth Warren from Northamptonshire Police said: “This incident was an example of good old-fashioned policing where our officers and members of the public worked together to take down a man whose actions were a blight on the community.

“The quick-thinking of PC Marks ensured Prosser was arrested swiftly and I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank the member of the public who let us borrow his bike.

“Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates how quickly we act on community intelligence in order to make our town a nicer place to live.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know