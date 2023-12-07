Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 16 November 2023.

Among the topics up for beate on this month's show: The Government has been asserting its green credentials at COP28, claiming its targets to achieve Net Zero are the most ambitious in the world.

But it comes as the National Audit Office released a new report suggesting that the country's preparedness for the types of extreme weather that has led to flooding and coastal erosion in parts of our region.

Last month saw the launch of a new left-wing party called Transform. It claims Labour has moved too far to the right and now a new socialist alternative is needed.

The Tories, are of course, no strangers to fending off rivals. It's seen voters defect to UKIP and that party's successor the Reform Party. The panel look at whether smaller parties can shift debate and change the direction of our politics.

And with a certain music streaming service issuing its annual round-up of our musical taste, we looked back on the year in politics with our own musical tribute.

Guests this month were Thèrése Coffey, Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal, Labour's Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins and Cllr Pippa Heylings for the Liberal Democrats.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...