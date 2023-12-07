A castle's iconic medieval Keep will reopen a year behind schedule after suffering delays.

Norwich Castle has been undergoing £15 million worth of redevelopment work since August 2020 to transform its Keep back into a 12th-century royal palace.

It was due to open this summer, but the pandemic and the need to move carefully around the ancient monument's historic features means progress has been slow.

Now re-opening in summer 2024 instead, the Grade I-listed Keep will be one of the UK's largest heritage project openings of the year.

The restoration has seen all of the original medieval floors and rooms fully furnished, as well as making the rooftop battlements accessible for the first time in the castle's 900-year history.

The new atmospheric Gallery of Medieval Life will create an "immersive" sense of life in a royal Norman castle and will be the first medieval gallery outside of London.

Norwich Castle's construction was started by William the Conqueror and completed in 1121, making it a significantly important palace to the Norman kings.

The Gallery of Medieval Life will also allow visitors to explore a digital recreation of what Norwich would have looked like in the Norman era.

