A singer who used to work in her local supermarket is celebrating having the second most popular track in the world on TikTok.

Mae Stephens, 20, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, only joined the video social media platform in 2020, but her song 'If We Ever Broke Up' has ended up at No.2 on the list of Global Most Popular Songs in TikTok’s 2023 Year in Music.

Music tracks are used by other users to create video content and Stephens' song was chosen by the public 13.3 million times over the past twelve months.

The former ASDA employee, who was signed by record label EMI earlier this year, was also named as one of the platform's 'breakthrough artists of the year'.

Ms Stephens currently has 380,200 followers and 8.8m likes of her video content on TikTok.

Posting the success on her Instagram stories, she said: "Thank you so much for your support! This year really has changed my life in such a drastic way, and I can't wait to see what 2024 brings."

Ms Stephens' phenomenal rise to fame has lauded her as one of the biggest young music artists in the UK.

This year she has supported US artist Pink on her UK tour and performed at many of the UK's big summer festivals including Latitude in Suffolk, Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds.

