Detectives hunting for the killer of a teenager 24 years ago have re-arrested a suspect who they first quizzed in 2021.

Victoria Hall, 17, was last seen alive in the early hours of 19 September 1999, in High Road, Trimley St Mary, Suffolk.

Her body was found by a dog walker five days later in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, approximately 25 miles away from where she was last seen.

20 years later , Suffolk Police re-opened the case with a new team of detectives after fresh information had been received, before arresting a man on suspicion of murder in July 2021, who had not been previously arrested in the initial inquiry.

After being questioned by detectives he was subsequently released under investigation and yesterday he was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken into police custody for questioning again and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Images of the dress and shoes that Victoria Hall was wearing, which have never been found. Credit: Suffolk Police

Prior to her death, Ms Hall had been on a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, before heading to the Bodrum Grill in Underhill Road West for food.

The pair then set off to walk back to Trimley St Mary parting ways at around 2:20am near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way - just yards from her home.

The 17-year-old's parents called police the following morning when they realised that she had not returned home.

