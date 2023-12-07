Hospital bosses have assured patients and staff there is "no immediate risk" after crumbling concrete was found at a maternity ward.

The potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered in the roof of the Rockingham Wing at Kettering General Hospital during an inspection in October.

A section of the ward was closed and patients were moved to another area, along with maternity staff.

Fay Gordon, chief operating officer at Kettering General Hospital, said: “The Trust has identified the presence of RAAC in the roof of the Rockingham Wing and is working with NHS England’s team of experts to carry out further assessments and agree a plan for any remedial works.

“We would like to thank all of those colleagues, patients and relatives for their patience and cooperation during these moves, which took place with minimal disruption.

“Services in the rest of Rockingham Wing continue to operate as normal and there is no immediate risk to anyone in the building.

"The safety of our patients and staff are paramount and will continue to update and inform them as assessments of the roof take place.”

The maternity ward was the only building at Kettering General to be found with RAAC.

NHS England guidance advised trusts to assess buildings over whether they contained RAAC.

The hospital trust added that it was carrying out further inspections, but the repairs are not being treated as urgent and the roof should be replaced in the next one to five years.

It comes after the discovery of the crumbling concrete was discovered at hundreds of schools in September, prompting a national crisis.

