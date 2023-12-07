A stalker who crept into a woman’s bedroom while she lay sleeping has been jailed.

Phillip Robinson, 40, from Warboys, Cambridgeshire, climbed through an unlocked window at the victim’s home and made his way up the stairs on 11 June.

The victim woke and as her television lit up the bedroom, she recognised the man standing at the foot of her bed as her neighbour.

The family of the terrified victim managed to remove him from the property, but it was the latest incident of a "campaign of stalking", Cambridgeshire Police said.

Robinson would sit on his mobility scooter at the end of his driveway, watching the victim’s home and and would try to talk to her when she came outside, but she tried to avoid talking to him.

He then started travelling down a communal pathway near to her garden, often parking his scooter facing her home.

Following the incident at the victim's home, Robinson was arrested on 12 June for stalking and bailed on the condition that he did not contact the victim or go to her street.

However, t he bail conditions were breached on several occasions over the following days and he was arrested again.

During a police interview, Robinson said the victim had been flirting with him, but confirmed she had never told him her name.

When questioned as to why he appeared in the victim's bedroom, Robinson said he thought she had sent him a text inviting him to do so, but then said he was wrong, as he did not receive any such message.

On Wednesday, at Peterborough Crown Court, Robinson was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking involving serious harm and distress, at a previous hearing.

DC Alan Tregilgas, who investigated, said: “Robinson’s behaviour was despicable, it was a frightening experience for the victim in her own home where she should feel safe.

“Stalking is a horrendous crime, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim for her courage and bravery in reporting this to the police. I hope this sentencing provides her with some sort of closure.”

