Racist and discriminatory behaviour was "entirely normalised and tolerated" at Essex County Cricket Club, a damning independent report has found.

Among the allegations upheld by Katharine Newton KC were Asian players being described as "bombers" and "curry munchers", bananas being thrown at a Black player, and former chairman John Faragher using the N-word at a club board meeting.

The report, published on Friday, was commissioned in 2021 after allegations of discrimination were made by former Essex players Jahid Ahmed, Maurice Chambers and Zoheb Sharif.

The independent report concluded that references to players’ ethnic, racial and religious origins was “entirely normalised and tolerated behaviour” within the dressing-room culture between the mid-1990s until around 2013, under the misguided belief that it was acceptable ‘banter’.

“Those at the receiving end of this treatment were too scared to speak up for fear of damaging their prospects of selection and progression,” Newton said in her report conclusions.

Essex said it was clear there had been "fundamental errors" in the club's past, but there had been "significant progress" and it was in the process of imposing "sanctions" on individuals.

"Bomber", "curry munchers" and "N*****"

The report referred to the players as "Player 1", "Player 2" and "Player 3".

Player 1 was given the nickname "bomber" by several senior players in the wake of 9/11, due to the being the same religion as the terrorists, with the report upholding these allegations.

The phrase "curry muncher" was commonly used in the dressing room to describe South Asian individuals and Player 2 was asked "would you bomb us?" by another player after the discovery of two car bombs in London.

Additionally, Muslim players were told not to pray publicly by other players and one was made to feel obliged to attend a team "pub get together" while he was fasting during Ramadan.

Jahid Ahmed speaking to ITV News' Raveena Ghattaura. Credit: ITV Anglia

Player 3, was repeatedly subjected to racist treatment by a player who would taunt him by "offering bananas" in a way which was "unequivocally racist", the report added, with the coach aware of the conduct but nothing done to stop it.

When a trialist was at the club, he got drunk and threw bananas down the stairs, telling Player 3 to "go fetch it you f****** monkey", but the incident was not dealt with strongly enough, the investigation found.

It was also upheld that on more than one occasion, a black player was called the N-word.

Racist language at a board meeting

Allegations concerning racist language used by former club Chairman John Faragher at a board meeting in 2017 were upheld, with the phrase "n***** in the woodpile" used.

The report concluded that board members should have taken "immediate steps" to address the use of the phrase, rather than waiting 11 months - a delay described as "unsatisfactory".

Discrimination "does not reflect the Essex of today"

Essex are now dealing with the process concerning any individuals where sanctions may be imposed and said they are “committed to addressing past incidents of discrimination against former employees”.

“All victims involved throughout the investigation have received an apology from the club,” an Essex statement read.

“Their courageous actions to report incidents of discrimination during their time at Essex has been pivotal in getting to this stage.”

The Cloudfm County Ground, the home of Essex County Cricket Club. Credit: PA

Essex chair Anu Mohindru said: “It is evident from Ms Newton’s findings that there have been some fundamental errors in the past, which don’t reflect the Essex of today.

“Significant progress has been made across the club to build a workplace that values and respects every individual, regardless of their background, identity, and beliefs.

“This extends to the fantastic community work being carried out across the region and we understand our responsibility to our local communities as the county club who represents them.

“I have personally met with the victims to apologise on behalf of the club and explain the work carried out by the board in producing the report.

“Following recommendations from the independent committee, the club is now dealing with the process concerning any individuals where sanctions may be imposed.”

Conclusions and recommendations from the report

Katharine Newton KC said: "I am satisfied that in the periods covered by the allegations, the culture of the Club's dressing room was such that it was entirely normalised and tolerated behaviour to refer to players' ethnic, racial and religious origins under the misguided belief that it was acceptable 'banter' despite the fact that those references were racist and discriminatory.

"There was a lack of understanding of the needs of Muslim players.

"The catering was of an unacceptable standard, there were no proper prayer facilities, and little thought was given to the scheduling and location of team events during Ramadan."

Among the recommendations for the club were:

- Compulsory, high quality, interactive in-person Equality, Diversity and Inclusive (EDI) training for everyone employed or engaged by the Club.

- The creation of a well-publicised anonymous reporting facility for individuals to raise concerns about discrimination.

- Allegations of discrimination must be investigated promptly, thoroughly and impartially.

- Sanctions for discrimination must reflect the conduct's seriousness.

- Opportunities to play in the First Eleven must be monitored to ensure they are fair, merit based and free from bias.

- The release of a player should be communicated in private, in a tactful supportive manner.

- The club should provide suitable facilities for Muslim individuals like prayer rooms and appropriate catering.

