Villagers in Stock, Essex, paid their respects as Freddie Coleman's hearse passed.

The funeral has been held for a boy who died after being hit by a vehicle while walking to school.

Freddie Coleman, 15, died after he and another teenager were hit by a car in the village of Stock in Essex while on their way to school on 3 November.

Freddie died at the scene, with the other boy taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

On Friday, residents paid their respects as a motorbike procession led Freddie's hearse through Stock.

Flowers left at Mayflower High School paying tribute to a 15-year-old boy who died. Credit: Reach PLC

Following their son's death, Freddie's parents said: "Our beautiful boy Freddie. A much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew and uncle sadly died on November 3 at 8.30am.

"He was loved by everybody who knew him. Our kind, happy, funny boy."

Mayflower High School in Billericay, which the two boys attended as pupils, said it was a difficult time for the school community.

Headteacher Damian Lee said: “All the staff, parents, governors and students from Mayflower High School are shocked and immensely saddened to hear of the tragic death of our Year 11 student, Freddie Coleman.

"He will be greatly missed by all. We wish to extend our thoughts and condolences to all of his family and friends at this saddest of times.

“We all thought the world of him; he was a much loved and respected member of our school community.

"He had a wide circle of friends in his year group and across the whole school, all of whom will miss him greatly.

"We are supporting all of our students and staff as we try to come to terms with this sad loss. We are a strong and close community and will ensure that everybody is given the necessary help.

