Train passengers have faced delays after a lorry hit a bridge.

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said the incident happened on Station Road in Diss, Norfolk, on Friday morning.

As a result there are train delays between Norwich and London, with the 8.30am London Liverpool Street to Norwich expected to be over 45 minutes late.

Network Rail are in attendance to check on the condition of the bridge.

Train services are still running but are passing slowly in the area causing delays to timetabled services.

Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until midday.

