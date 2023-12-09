Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a newborn baby was found outside a building.

Officers were called at 12:35pm on Saturday 9 December, following reports that a newborn baby had been found outside a premises on Norwich Road.

Paramedics were also called, but the baby was already dead.

Suffolk Police said the death is being treated as unexplained and is under investigation.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

A police cordon is in place on Norwich Road as inquiries take place.

Det Chief Supt Jane Topping said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident and, at this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in its early stages.

“I would urge people not to speculate on social media as to the circumstances of this tragic event.”

