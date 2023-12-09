Police are carrying out searches for a missing woman after some of her belongings were found in a city park.

Gaynor Lord, 55, was last seen in London Street in Norwich city centre on Friday afternoon.

Officers said she was seen heading towards the city cathedral.

Items belonging to the missing woman were found in Wensum Park and officers are continuing to search the area for her.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top. She has blonde shoulder length hair in a bob.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Ms Lord since she was reported missing.

Anyone with information or who knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 427 of yesterday (8 December 2023).

