ITV News Anglia reporter Claire McGlasson met Martin Bond to learn more about his photography.

A street photographer who has taken snapshots of his beloved home city every day for the past thirteen years has revealed his favourites, as he calls time on his photo diary.

Martin Bond, who was born and bred in Cambridge, began his daily ritual in 2010 and has amassed a collection of 5,000 photographs.

Mr Bond's street photography project 'A Cambridge Diary', where he posted pictures to social media, was initially only meant to run for a year, but he enjoyed the process so much he continued it for over a decade.

Students watch fireworks in punts after the St John's College May Ball. Credit: Martin Bond

He has chosen his favourite pictures and collated them in a new book 'Cambridge Town & Gown, A Portrait Picture of Every Day'.

Taking photographs of everyday life that other people often miss, Mr Bond said: "It occurred to me that when people think about Cambridge there's a number of images or pictures that immediately spring to mind."

"I thought I wanted to shake that up a little bit by turning my back and camera away from those classic, beautiful views and perhaps instead focus more on the reality of the city."

Mr Bond's photography has captured the city in every season. Credit: Martin Bond

His love of street photography began by accident when he was testing out a new lens and took a photograph of a painter up a ladder who spilt paint on his sandwiches below.

Taking time to reflect on his catalogue of images from his home city, Mr Bond said: "I think I've been very fortunate, Cambridge is inherently beautiful, it's people are inherently bonkers."

His 5000th and final shot which he shared with his followers was of a full moon rising above an illuminated King’s College Chapel.

Mr Bond's photographs were very popular on social media. Credit: Martin Bond

Although not officially retiring he says he will miss the process of posting a daily photograph to his thousands of followers but is looking forward to working on new projects.

