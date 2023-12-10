Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia reporter Ravneet Nandra caught up with Wellingborough's very own calendar girls

A group of golfers have stripped off to raise money for charity with their very own take on the naked fundraiser made famous in the film Calendar Girls.

The women at Wellingborough Golf Club were inspired by Rylstone Women's Institute, whose project was turned into hit film starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters.

They are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for Breast Friends.

Rachel Owen, the lady vice-captain of the club, said: "It was very liberating actually - we had a giggle.

"It was a no-brainer. We've got a good group of ladies here that would get involved and embrace it for a very worthwhile charity so we just cracked on and did it.

Liz Palmer was the only calendar girl who had breast cancer. Credit: Abby Cohen photography

Liz Palmer, one of those who took part, was diagnosed with breast cancer 14 years ago when doctors found five lumps.

She said: "It was a bitterly cold February day.

"We stood out there for half an hour but it was all fun.

"It didn't bother me at all because you've really got no inhibitions after you've had breast cancer."

The group is hoping to raise £5,000 for Northamptonshire charity Breast Friends. Credit: Abby Cohen photography

The group is hoping to raise £5,000 for the Northamptonshire charity Breast Friends.

It aims to promote preventive measures and to be a peer group for people undergoing breast cancer treatment and aftercare in Northamptonshire and the surrounding regions.

Philippa Plater, a trustee of Breast Friends, said: "The only way we know if our breasts are different is to know what they're like normally.

"The encouragement from us as a charity is for women to attend mammograms once they're old enough but before that and during their mammogram age is to check themselves.

"It's very important that you check for any differences and report those to the GP."

