High winds and heavy rain have left a trail of damage across the east of England.

A large tree came down completely blocking Hospital Lane in Hellesdon just outside Norwich.

Police had coned off the road this morning which is near the East of England Ambulance headquarters.

The road is normally a busy route on the edge of the city Credit: ITV News Anglia

Meanwhile an historic weir on the river Colne has collapsed in Colchester forcing the closure of a pedestrian bridge.

Colchester City Council’s park rangers have put up barriers as a safety precaution to keep walkers away from the area.

The weir has broken away from its footings, forcing the closure of a pedestrian bridge across the river Colne. Credit: Nicola Dines

Sir Bob Russell, the town's former MP, said: "One of the two sections has been swept away with the collapse of the river brick wall which separates the weirs and the water course going through where the mill wheel used to be."

He said the weir had been repaired only last year.

Sir Bob said the bridge over the River Colne at Middle Mill was a busy pedestrian route across Kings Meadow into the City Centre, either via the Castle Park or Dutch Quarter.

He added: "The good news is that a “time capsule” placed under a monument in 2000, to mark the major repairs carried out, has been salvaged!"

