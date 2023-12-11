Play Brightcove video

Three people have been arrested by police.

Police investigating the suspected murder of a newborn baby have been granted an extension to continue to detain three people arrested in connection with the incident.The baby was found at a house on Norwich Road on Saturday and is described as unexplained.

Officers were called at 12:35pm on Saturday 9 December, following reports that a newborn baby had been found outside Wilbury House on Norwich Road.

Paramedics were also called, but the baby was already dead.

Yesterday afternoon, Saturday 9 December, officers arrested two men and a female on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Officers applied for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court granting them an additional 21 hours to question the suspects, which will expire this evening.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death and formal identification procedures will take place in due course.

A police cordon remains in place within Norwich Road as enquiries take place.

Detectives are treating this as an isolated incident hand have said that residents will see an increased police presence, including uniformed officers.

Det Chief Supt Jane Topping said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident and, at this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in its early stages.

“I would urge people not to speculate on social media as to the circumstances of this tragic event.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know