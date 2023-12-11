Water rescue teams have begun searching a river in a park where a missing woman's phone and jewellery were found.

Gaynor Lord was last seen on Friday afternoon and failed to return home from work that evening.

Police have spent the last three days searching Wensum Park in Norwich after a member of the public found clothing and jewellery. Ms Lord's mobile phone was later found nearby.

The park, on the outskirts of the city centre, remains closed with all entrances cordoned off.

On Monday morning, Norfolk Fire and Rescue's water team could be seen getting ready to search the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Wensum Park in Norwich remains locked with police stationed at each entrance. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Fire engines and police cars were stationed around the perimeter.

Ms Lord, 55, was last seen in London Street in Norwich city centre on Friday afternoon.

Officers said she was seen heading towards the city cathedral.

Ms Lord is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top. She has blonde shoulder length hair in a bob.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her since she was reported missing.