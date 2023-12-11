The A47 in Norfolk is expected to be closed throughout Monday morning after a car overturned on the road.

National Highways said the serious collision during the mornigng rush hour had shut the road between the B198 near Wisbech and the A17 near King's Lynn.

Emergency services including Norfolk Police were also called to the scene.

Drivers have been warned to allow extra time for their journeys and diversions are in place.

A47 eastbound:

At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A1101 Sutton Road;

Continue on the A1101 through Wisbech and Tydd Gote to the A17 roundabout;

At the roundabout take third exit and continue on the A17 through Sutton Bridge to rejoin the A47 at Pullover roundabout.

A47 westbound:

At the Hardwick satellite roundabout take the second exit and continue to Hardwick roundabout;

At the Hardwick roundabout take the first exit on to the A10 and continue south through West Winch, Setch, Setchey, South Runcton and Stow Bardolph to the A1122/A10 roundabout;

At the roundabout take the second exit and follow the A1122 through Downham Market, Salters Lode and Nordelph to Outwell;

At Outwell continue forward on to the A1101 to rejoin the A47 at Wisbech.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know