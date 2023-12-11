Specialist underwater search teams will join the hunt for a missing mother whose belongings were found in a riverside park, four days on from her last sighting.

The search for Gaynor Lord will resume on Tuesday morning after police and water rescue teams have been scouring Norwich's River Wensum since Friday.

Gaynor Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon and failed to return home from work that evening.

Police are probing the five-and-a-half hour gap between her leaving her job at a department store in Norwich at 2:35pm on Friday and her clothing being found in Wensum Park by a member of the public at 8:10pm.

Officers are investigating any CCTV from Friday evening and are appealing for dashcam and doorbell footage that could help them piece together what happened to Ms Lord.

Supt Wes Hornigold, of Norfolk Police, said the force was focusing its efforts on Wensum Park.

"We keep an open mind, but the nature and circumstances of how and where the clothing was found mean we continue to keep our efforts focused on the park - not just the water, but the park surrounding, we're speaking to those who live in the area.

"We're absolutely not taking anything for granted."

He added that Ms Lord's disappearance was "completely out of character" and that officers were working closely with her family to try to understand her possible movements better.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to make sure our search efforts here at Wensum Park are progressed in the best way possible," he said. "It's a really worrying time for Gaynor's family. The more time passes, I can't imagine how difficult it must be for them."

Ms Lord, who worked at Jarrold's department store in Norwich city centre, is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top. She has blonde shoulder length hair in a bob and wore dark-rimmed glasses.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her since she was reported missing.

